SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Strong south winds and rain really did a number on the snow in not only Central New York, but the northeast too.

Below is a unique look at the snow cover and how it changed in just a matter of a couple of days.

The image on the left is the snow cover at 12 p.m. Wednesday 2/16/2022

The image on the right is the snow cover at 12 p.m. Friday 2/18/2022

You can move the slider left and right across the image to see the dramatic changes.