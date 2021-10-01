SEPTEMBER RECAP: No major rain, no major warmth, so what did we have?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

There was no record warmth, cold, or rain in September 2021. The biggest story this September in Syracuse (and all Central New York for that matter) was the consistent warmth.

We had 26 days with highs of 70° or higher. This is the second most on record, behind 2002 when we had 27. We did set a record for most consecutive 70°+ degree days though!

Even with this, we didn’t make the top five warmest Septembers on record, but we did make the top ten, ninth place to be exact, with an average temperature about 3° above normal.

We didn’t feel any 90° warmth this month. Our warmest day was September 14th, when we had a high temperature of 85°.

It wasn’t just our daily high temperatures that helped us take 9th warmest September on record, it was the overnight lows too! In fact, due to consistent warmth, the average of our overnight lows was the 11th warmest on record.

Speaking of warmth, did you know the past eight years we’ve had a warm September? One of our “new normals” includes warmth outside of the typical summer months (June-August).

As far as rainfall goes, there was less to the north of Syracuse and more to the south of Syracuse. This was largely due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida early in the month. Syracuse saw no rain from Ida. The average precipitation was below normal for the city, placing as the 46th driest on record.

Image courtesy of the NYS Mesonet

So how does October 2021 look? Warm. Not only is the 8-14 day outlook showing the likelihood of above average warmth…

…the Climate Prediction Center’s monthly outlook shows it too. This doesn’t guarantee no cold days ahead, but it does signal the overall period being warm.