September’s dry streak comes to abrupt end just in time to close out the month

As of Monday September 28th, we were in first place for driest September on record with only 0.49″ of rain. That all changed in one day when CNY finally saw some significant and beneficial rainfall.

Most of the area saw anywhere from 0.50-2.00″ or more! We’re not only not in the top spot for driest Septembers anywhere, we’re not even in the top 10.

Below are rain totals from the National Weather Service from Tuesday through early Wednesday morning:

Afton 2.67”

Freeville 1.58”

Rome 1.54”

Ithaca 1.54”

Cincinnatus 1.53”

East Ithaca 1.50”

Groton 1.50”

Rome 1.46”

Auburn 1.44”

Scipio Center 1.43”

Lansing 1.42”

Chittenango 1.38”

Newfield 1.37”

Munnsville 1.36”

Westmoreland 1.35”

Cooperstown 1.35”

Oneida 1.35”

Ithaca 1.35”

Morrisville 1.33”

Dryden 1.32”

Nelson 1.32”

Cayuga 1.31”

Altmar 1.29”

Fayetteville 1.28”

Skaneateles 1.27”

Griffiss Airfield 1.26”

Aurora 1.26”

Marcellus 1.25”

Holland Patent 1.25”

Marathon 1.24”

Freeville 1.24”

Sylvan Beach 1.23”

Belleville 1.22”

N Redfield 1.22”

Sherburne 1.21”

Skaneateles 1.20”

Camillus 1.19”

Tully 1.19”

Trumansburg 1.19”

Carthage 1.18”

Westmoreland 1.17”

Manlius 1.16”

Scipio center 1.16”

Wolcott 1.16”

Syracuse 1.15”

Waterloo 1.14”

Norwich 1.14”

New Hartford 1.14”

Cape Vincent 1.14”

Penn Yan 1.12”

Minoa 1.09”

Dryden 1.08”

Cazenovia 1.08”

Camden 1.07”

Central Square 1.07”

Brewerton Lock 23 1.06”

Cortland 1.05”

Apulia Station 1.04”

Fulton 1.04”

Camillus 1.04”

Oswego 1.03”

Bennetts Corners 1.03”

Syracuse Airport 1.03″

East Syracuse 1.02”

Old Forge 1.02”

Morrisville 1.00”

Watertown Airport 0.99”

Clay 0.99”

Baldwinsville 0.99”

Jamesville 0.98”

Mexico 0.98”

Jordan 0.97”

Cicero 0.96”

Liverpool 0.96”

Port Byron 0.94”

Seneca falls 0.93”

Minetto 0.92”

Oswego Airport 0.91”

Remsen 0.91”

Tully 0.91”

Brookfield 0.90”

Romulus 0.89”

Phoenix 0.89”

Fort Drum Airport 0.86”

Boonville 0.80”

Oneida 0.73”

Fairmount 0.72”

Ithaca airport 0.53”

Tyre 0.53”

Pulaski 0.49”