From around Onondaga County/Syracuse area points north and east, there was steady rain that dropped a quarter to three quarters of an inch on many, while localized areas received upwards of an inch, and a few in Central Oswego County got drenched with 4 to 5 inches of rain!!

From around Mexico to Parish to Palermo there were several road closures Monday due to the flash flooding, and as of Tuesday evening there are still a few roads that are closed as the DOT tries to repair the damage left behind from the monsoon Monday.

Meanwhile, many areas south and west of Onondaga County across the Central, Western and Southern Finger Lakes didn’t see a drop of rain Monday as you can see the rainfall totals on Monday from the NYS Mesonet sites.

RAINFALL TOTALS FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT THRU MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT

ABOVE ARE THE RAINFALL TOTALS FROM MONDAY COURTESY OF THE NYS MESONET DATA

Below are rainfall reports from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, and you can clearly see the counties that were hit hardest with heavy rain Monday.

...JEFFERSON COUNTY... WATERTOWN 0.9 SSW 2.32 IN 0645 AM 07/11 COCORAHS ALEXANDRIA BAY 1.7 NE 1.09 IN 0900 AM 07/11 COCORAHS WEST CARTHAGE 0.3 ENE 1.08 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COCORAHS CALCIUM 0.93 IN 0418 PM 07/11 CWOP CALCIUM 0.90 IN 0420 PM 07/11 AWS TYLERSVILLE 0.72 IN 0415 PM 07/11 CWOP CLAYTON 0.33 IN 0415 PM 07/11 CWOP ANTWERP 0.31 IN 0419 PM 07/11 AWS WATERTOWN AIRPORT 0.24 IN 0356 PM 07/11 ASOS 1.1 NW WATERTOWN 0.23 IN 0330 PM 07/11 HADS PHILADELPHIA 0.03 IN 0420 PM 07/11 NYSM ALEXANDRIA BAY 0.02 IN 0420 PM 07/11 AWS ...LEWIS COUNTY... LOWVILLE 2.44 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COOP GLENFIELD 4.1 NNE 2.27 IN 0800 AM 07/11 COCORAHS CROGHAN 6.2 N 1.99 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COCORAHS LOWVILLE 1.97 IN 0411 PM 07/11 RAWS GLENFIELD 0.9 SSW 1.94 IN 0600 AM 07/11 COCORAHS CHASES LAKE 1.45 IN 0600 AM 07/11 COOP CONSTABLEVILLE 1.2 NW 1.29 IN 0600 AM 07/11 COCORAHS HIGHMARKET 2W 1.18 IN 0600 AM 07/11 COOP COPENHAGEN 1.18 IN 0419 PM 07/11 AWS HARRISBURG 0.23 IN 0420 PM 07/11 NYSM CROGHAN 0.21 IN 0420 PM 07/11 NYSM GLENFIELD 0.19 IN 0420 PM 07/11 NYSM COPENHAGEN 0.13 IN 0420 PM 07/11 NYSM OSCEOLA 0.06 IN 0420 PM 07/11 NYSM ...ONTARIO COUNTY... CANANDAIGUA 3S 2.70 IN 0800 AM 07/11 COOP 3 WNW CANANDAIGUA 1.83 IN 0415 PM 07/11 AWOS 3 E CANANDAIGUA 1.66 IN 0419 PM 07/11 AWS CANANDAIGUA 1.59 IN 0419 PM 07/11 AWS EAST BLOOMFIELD 1.17 IN 0420 PM 07/11 CWOP 1 N RUSHVILLE 0.89 IN 0420 PM 07/11 AWS NAPLES 1.6 WNW 0.67 IN 0641 AM 07/11 COCORAHS BRISTOL HARBOUR 0.64 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COOP EAST BLOOMFIELD 0.52 IN 0415 PM 07/11 CWOP 6 WNW VINE VALLEY 0.42 IN 0419 PM 07/11 AWS 4 E LIMA 0.41 IN 0415 PM 07/11 AWS FARMINGTON 0.28 IN 0415 PM 07/11 CWOP SOUTH BRISTOL 0.24 IN 0418 PM 07/11 CWOP ...OSWEGO COUNTY... PALERMO 2SSE 4.54 IN 0600 AM 07/11 COOP PHOENIX 7.0 NNE 4.54 IN 0600 AM 07/11 COCORAHS MEXICO 2SW 3.54 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COOP MEXICO 4.3 NNW 2.73 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COCORAHS OSWEGO AIRPORT 2.18 IN 0354 PM 07/11 ASOS LACONA 3.6 SSE 2.15 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COCORAHS FULTON 1.76 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COOP FULTON 1.56 IN 0415 PM 07/11 AWS MINETTO 0.1 SE 0.77 IN 0800 AM 07/11 COCORAHS ...WAYNE COUNTY... CLYDE LOCK 26 0.37 IN 0700 AM 07/11 COOP CLYDE 0.3 WNW 0.28 IN 0600 AM 07/11 COCORAHS WOLCOTT 4.8 N 0.28 IN 0800 AM 07/11 COCORAHS LYONS 0.26 IN 0419 PM 07/11 AWS MACEDON 2.6 ESE 0.21 IN 0722 AM 07/11 COCORAHS PALMYRA 0.19 IN 0418 PM 07/11 CWOP 2 NE WOLCOTT 0.18 IN 0415 PM 07/11 AWS PALMYRA 1.6 NW 0.09 IN 0745 AM 07/11 COCORAHS NORTH ROSE 0.03 IN 0415 PM 07/11 CWOP PULTNEYVILLE 0.02 IN 0415 PM 07/11 CWOP