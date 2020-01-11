Several weather alerts issued for this weekend

There have been many alerts issued for this weekend. Here’s the breakdown.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday evening for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and Oneida counties. With 1-2”+ of rain and snowmelt, minor flooding is possible.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Jefferson County from 6 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday. A significant ice accumulation up to ¾” is possible, especially in northern Jefferson county. Power outages and tree damage is possible. Travel in this area Sunday morning will likely be treacherous.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties for Sunday morning through Sunday evening. Sustained wind speed (out of the west) of 35-45 mph is likely with gusts up to 55 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of CNY for 4 a.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Sunday for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 11 a.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Sunday. Westerly winds up to 55 mph will create waves up to 10 ft. along the shoreline. This will create shoreline flooding and erosion.