SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Central New York until 8 pm this evening due to the potential of some severe thunderstorms across the region.

Most of CNY won’t see a severe t-storm

A wave of low pressure sliding just south of Central New York this afternoon and evening is triggering some showers and storms mainly south of Syracuse. Any storm that pops up does have the potential to be strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and localized flash flooding being the main threats this afternoon and evening.

Those types of winds could cause minor damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. Wind damage has the potential to cause at least scattered power outages in the region. Remember if you come across a flooded out roadway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

When is the best chance of severe t-storms?

The best chance of strong to severe storms is between about 8 pm, but once the sun sets with the loss of daytime heating the severe risk will end.

Click here to keep tabs on storms this afternoon and evening.

What should I do before it gets stormy?

Like in any case where storms are a threat make sure you have batteries for flashlights and fully charge your cell phone, so you have access to the latest weather data when you are away from your TV or computer.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors.

What about tornadoes?

Thankfully, the atmosphere doesn’t look too favorable for tornadoes to develop.