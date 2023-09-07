SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Central New York the Syracuse area and points south and east until 9 pm due to the potential of severe thunderstorms across the region.

When and where is the best chance of severe t-storms?

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening, especially after 3 pm from southwest to northeast ahead of an approaching cold front. The best chance of strong to severe storms is between 3 – 9 pm across the region, especially near and south and east of Syracuse.

Storms should be out of all of Central New Yok by around 9 or 10 pm with a lingering shower possible overnight.

Click here to keep tabs on storms this afternoon and evening.

What are the greatest risks with these storms?

The greatest risk with any storms this afternoon will be damaging winds of 60+ mph, large hail and heavy rain that may lead to localized flash flooding.

Those types of winds could cause damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. Wind damage has the potential to cause at least scattered power outages in the region too.

The conditions in the lower atmosphere this afternoon and evening are thankfully not favorable for tornado development, but we’ll keep an eye on things just in case a storm decides to not behave.

There should be heavy rain as the storms move through as well, but they are moving quick enough to minimize the threat for flooding. If any area were to be hit but more than one thunderstorm with heavy rain than the flood threat would increase

What should I do before it gets stormy?

Like in any case where storms are a threat make sure you have batteries for flashlights and fully charge your cell phone, so you have access to the latest weather data when you are away from your TV or computer.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates and any warnings that may be issued.