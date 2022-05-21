SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts Central New York, including Syracuse until 11 pm Saturday.

The counties under this watch include Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Lewis and Jefferson Counties.

Hot and humid air is in place over Central New York Saturday afternoon. As of 3 pm Syracuse’s temperature was 90 degrees. With this heat and humidity in place, isolated severe thunderstorms could pop up late this afternoon into this evening.

Any thunderstorms that do form could contain gusty damaging winds of over 60 mph, large hail the size of quarters, heavy rain that would cause plenty of ponding on roads, perhaps some localized, flash flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.