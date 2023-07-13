SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Central New York until 8 pm this evening due to the potential of some severe thunderstorms across the region. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means there is potential severe weather can develop and your should monitor the forecast closely and take immediate action if a warning is issued.

When is the best chance of severe t-storms?

The best chance of strong to severe storms is between 1-3pm across Syracuse and the I-81 corridor. The storm threat then moves east and eventually diminishes for our region after 5-6pm.

Click here to keep tabs on storms this afternoon and evening.

What are the impacts?

Any storm that pops up does have the potential to be strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and localized flash flooding being the main threats this afternoon and evening.

Those types of winds could cause minor damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. Wind damage has the potential to cause at least scattered power outages in the region.

There is a Flood Watch for parts of the area including Lewis, Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Wayne, and Ontario counties until 11pm Thursday. These areas were hit hard with excessive rainfall earlier in the week.

Remember if you come across a flooded roadway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

What about tornadoes?

There is an isolated risk of a tornado to spin up. There is enough shear, or rotation in the wind direction as you go up into the atmosphere, to cause a storm to rotate. It’s important to have your notifications activated on your smartphone for any severe weather alerts, especially for tornado warnings.

If a warning is issued for you area, you must seek shelter immediately. Go to the lowest, most interior room of your home like your basement. If you’re not home then seek shelter in the nearest building.

What should I do before it gets stormy?

Like in any case where storms are a threat make sure you have batteries for flashlights and fully charge your cell phone, so you have access to the latest weather data when you are away from your TV or computer.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors.