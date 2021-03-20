Severe weather happens in CNY… will you be ready?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- It’s officially Spring which means severe weather season is ramping up. While we aren’t dealing with it here in Central New York right now, we know it’s possible.

The best way to handle severe weather is to be prepared days, weeks, months ahead. Start today.

Go over these questions with your family so that in the event severe weather happens, you know the proper way to handle it.

Do you know the difference between a Warning and a Watch?

A Warning is issued when severe weather is happening, you need to take action now .

is issued when severe weather is happening, you need to . A Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe weather to happen. It doesn’t guarantee it will happen, but you need to be prepared.

Do you know how to get these alerts?

Have the LiveDoppler 9 app downloaded to your smartphones and tablets.

Make sure you have the notifications enabled for your area. You will be notified of an alert as soon as it is issued. (In the LiveDoppler 9 app, click the gear icon at the top left, then click Customize Alerts, then enter your location).

Make sure to have the Government alerts turned on. Yes they are loud, but in the event of nighttime severe weather (like a tornado), you want them to be loud to wake you up.

On an iPhone, go to settings, click on notifications and scroll all the way down.

Do you have an emergency kit?

Think of including non-perishable food items, medicine, water, batteries, blankets, flashlights, first aid kit, rubber boots, rubber gloves.

Do you have a communications plan with your family?

Have a specific person as the contact for status updates.

Have a safe location to meet up with family/friends whether it is a safe room in your home or another safe shelter.

Is your home prepared?

If you live in a flood prone area, have access to sandbags.

Have a professional install check-valves in your plumbing to prevent flood waters from coming in.

Make sure your sump pump is working.

Have your electric circuit breakers or fuses clearly labeled.

Keep trees and branches trimmed around your home.

Secure loose items.

Each severe weather event is different, staying informed of the forecast is important.