SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nicer weather arrives just in time for the start of the Great New York State Fair! Does it last the rest of this week? Details below…

TODAY (START OF THE GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR):

Thankfully, the humidity decreases somewhat for the midweek and so too will the rain chances, just in time for the start of the New York State Fair!

High pressure builds in from the west and provides CNY a much more pleasant midweek. We expect more sunshine to return today with just a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower or two east of Syracuse.

Highs this afternoon should reach the low to mid 80s. Yes, it looks like a good start for the 2022 Great New York State Fair!

TONIGHT:

It’s beautiful night ahead under a clear to partly cloudy sky with a comfier low dropping to within a few degrees of 60. There could be patches of fog developing

END OF THE WEEK:

The last half of the week isn’t looking too bad either, but there could be a spotty shower/storm or two popping up Thursday afternoon, especially north of Syracuse. There’s a better chance of scattered showers and storms Friday as a weak cold front slides in from the northwest. If the timing works out, though, Friday/Friday night’s cold front slides to our south and high pressure builds in for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Right now, the last weekend of August is looking mainly dry and nice with some sun and just a spotty shower/storm or two possibly popping up both days.

Highs warm into the low 80s Saturday and at least mid-80s Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates.