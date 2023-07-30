SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

What is a Supermoon?

When is the Supermoon?

The second Supermoon of four this year occurs Tuesday night, August 1st when the moon rises over the southeastern horizon at 8:59. The moon rises Tuesday night at 8:59 pm but the moon officially becomes ‘full’ at 2:31 pm in the afternoon.

Weather going to cooperate?

Thankfully, for CNY it appears the sky will be nice and clear for the viewing of the Sturgeon Supermoon which should make for a great view Tuesday night!

Moon is brighter and bigger, but how much?

Normally the moon is nearly 239,000 miles away from the earth. Tuesday night it will reach a point only 222,159 miles away.

The moon to us on earth will appear about 7 to 8% bigger and 15 to 16% brighter than a typical full moon Tuesday night. For the casual observer, however, that difference may be too subtle to notice.

Why is this full moon called the Sturgeon?

It is also called the Sturgeon moon because this is the time of the year when Native Americans would hunt Sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes.

If you miss this Supermoon, another one is around the corner

By the way, if you miss this Supermoon Tuesday night, you’ve got two more chances to see a supermoon this year. The next one occurs August 31, and because it’s the second full moon in the month of August it’s called a blue moon. A blue moon isn’t called blue because of its color, but because there’s two full moons occurring in the same month. A blue moon occurs on average about once every two and a half years, or about 7 times in 19 years.

Lastly, the final Supermoon of 2023 occurs on September 29.

When is the first Supermoon of 2024? September 18, and it’s only one of two that occur in 2024.