SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a nice start to the weekend, we need to have the rain gear on hand for Sunday. Details on timing and how much to expect below…

The damper half of the weekend…

Unfortunately, for those that have outdoor plans the last half of the weekend we are going to have to deal with a return of some showers and a few storms. Why? The cold front that moved through Friday afternoon has stalled out not too far away and is acting as railroad tracks for a wave of low pressure to move up along it, just to the south and east of CNY.

It appears the bulk of the rain holds off until after 10 or 11 am, or after the Boilermaker is over for many, but could impact the end of the race for a few, spectators and the post party.

Showers and storms will expand in both coverage and intensity heading through the afternoon.

At this point it looks like the heaviest rain will fall southeast of Syracuse, across the Southern Tier and Eastern New York into New England. This is where we have a Flood Watch in effect, including the southern portions of CNY Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening due to the potential of flash flooding in these areas. Remember the saying, if you come across a flooded roadway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

In addition to the heavy rain threat, any thunderstorm that develops Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening has the potential to be on the strong to severe side, bringing with it strong, damaging wind gusts.

Highs on Sunday given the clouds and showers will only manage to reach the 70s to around 80.

Brighter and warmer early this week

In the wake of Sunday’s system, Central New York begins to dry out. We think there is enough lingering moisture Monday for a few showers or storms to be around through at least the first part of Monday afternoon. Outside that threat, expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds and it certainly is a nicer day than Sunday.

Tuesday is a nice day with high pressure firmly in control of our weather. Along with a good deal of sunshine and some passing clouds, highs will rebound well into the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances return mid to late week

We still look to reach the mid-80s on Wednesday, but there is an approaching cold front lurking to the north and west. It might be close enough to spark a couple showers and thunderstorms, but a lot of the day still looks to be dry.

It looks like our chance for showers and thunderstorms increases more so on Thursday. It will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

Stay tuned for updates.