SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cooler today, but more unseasonably warmth and the storm threat returns soon. Details are below…

Mild and mainly quiet tonight

Clouds rule the sky tonight, combined with a steady east-northeast breeze likely preventing temperatures from falling any lower than the mid-40s for much of CNY.

There could be passing shower/touch of drizzle around, but much of the night should be rain free.

Storm threat and warmth return midweek

A piece of the warmth that was over Central New York Saturday is back for Wednesday. Although we won’t see as much sunshine, southerly winds transport 60s to low 70s air back over us. Unlike the past couple of warm days, there is also more moisture in the air, so for the first time this spring season it feels a touch humid.

Because of humid air and an approaching cold front, we expect more in the way of showers and storms to develop for us on Wednesday, mainly after 10 or 11 am. A few storms late in the afternoon and evening could be strong with damaging wind gusts possible. The chances for severe weather increase the farther west of Syracuse you travel Wednesday. In fact, there is the chance of a tornado or two over the Finger Lakes.

Weather quiets down late in the week

It takes until Thursday morning for the cold front to move east and clear Central New York and that is why we are holding onto some showers through Thursday morning. It dries out in the afternoon, and we could see some sun to round out the day, too.

High pressure is gradually building in from the west and that probably sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, and moderating temperatures. This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend!