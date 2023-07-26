SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Hotter and more humid weather is just around the corner. Find out when it arrives below…

Mild tonight but waiting for showers/storms

Wednesday night into Thursday turns quite warm and muggy. Dewpoints climb overnight and temperatures stay above 70 to make for a soupy and uncomfortable night for sleeping.

This will also help to cause a few showers and storms to develop across Central New York after midnight. They are rather strong as they moved through the Great Lakes Wednesday afternoon but weakened. Right now, we think the threat for severe weather overnight for us is low but they could cause a brief heavy downpour and gust of wind past 30 mph..

Fly in the ointment Thursday prevents a heat wave

We came close to 90 on Wednesday only reaching 89 we are likely to fall short of 90 degrees again Thursday. Why is that? It appears a cluster of showers and storms with a fast moving area of low pressure zipping in out of the Central Great Lakes is going to move through CNY on Thursday which could keep highs in the 80s on Thursday.

There is a low risk of these storms to produce strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. They would form close to Syracuse around the lunch hour then quickly head east. Any storm that forms will have the potential to contain very gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly some hail. The threat for severe weather increases the farther east you travel towards the Capital District and the Hudson Valley.

With the showers and storms moving quickly don’t give up on those late afternoon and evening outdoor plans. It should be dry, and the sun returns as well.

When does the heat peak?

At this point, it looks like the heat peaks on Friday with more sun. The shower/storm chances are rather low given some warm air aloft ‘capping’ the atmosphere over us. We think highs should have no problem reaching the low to mid 90s on Friday with feel like readings approaching 100 degrees which may very well trigger heat advisories to be issued.

When does it cool down?

The temperatures start to back off over the weekend. More importantly the dew points drop the second half of the weekend. We should have dew points in the 50s by Sunday which would be a nice change.

If we look ahead to the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Predication Center, the average temperature for the Northeast is forecast to be below normal for the first week of August. Looks like we’re starting off the next month on a more refreshing note.

