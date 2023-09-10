SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After dealing with some rain showers over the past few days, the question is, when do drier and brighter conditions return to Central New York? Find out below…

A few showers around tonight

We will continue to find the chance for some scattered showers and a storm or two through tonight, though there will still be some dry periods.

Under mostly cloudy skies, lows will be in the low-60s for most. Some areas of fog are once again possible.

Improving weather on Monday

The stalled front just south and east of us the last couple of days—the culprit for the showers and storms we have seen—will finally pack its bags and move away Monday.

What does this mean for us? Well, we think after possibly a shower or two to start the day, especially south and east of Syracuse, some sun returns during the afternoon!

Highs to start the week with the developing sun should get us back into the mid-70s Monday afternoon, which is seasonable for this time of year.

September feel continues

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth recently, and coming very close to achieving our first heat wave of the year, it will continue to feel more like September in the days ahead.

Expect highs to remain well into the 70s on Tuesday, before dropping into the 60s to around 70 at best mid to late week.

We then warm up a few degrees, into the mid-70s, for next weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.