SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The late March feel is gone and replaced with a summery feel! Find out below how long the warmth is with us.

Summer is back!!

After an early week chill the summer-like warmth is back in Central New York. We reached 88 degrees. Which broke the record for April 21s set in 1954. That is our 4th record high for month of April.

Rain chances heading into the weekend?

There is a weak cold front still well to our west late in the day Friday.

Showers continue for a while overnight Friday but should be shifting to our north before sunrise Saturday.

However, more showers return over the weekend. More on that in a moment.

Stays warm to start the weekend, but..

The summery weather from Friday doesn’t look like it will stick. Saturday is still warm, 70s, but not so much on Sunday and beyond when 50s will be the rule for daytime highs.

The cooler air arrives in the wake of a cold front. The front is likely to bring us some showers and storms starting between 5 and 7 pm Saturday. The greatest risk appears to be heavy rain, but the flood risk appears low at this time given the generally dry weather we’ve experienced over the past two weeks.

After the initial burst of showers and storms close to sunset Saturday, lighter, steady rain falls the rest of the evening then moves out of Central New York afternoon.

We should see at least some breaks of sun, especially Sunday morning before a few more pop-up showers develop for the midday and afternoon hours.