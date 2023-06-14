SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After another batch of widespread rain on Wednesday, will we need to keep the rain gear handy for Thursday? Details below…

Some sun returns Thursday

We expect a mainly dry, and sunnier Thursday (after we burn off some low clouds and fog) Temperatures will also turn warmer, as highs return back up well into the 70s. These are seasonable readings for this time of the year.

The drier and warmer weather on Thursday will be followed by higher chances once again for showers on Friday.

More showers for the weekend but also some dry time

You’ll want the umbrella nearby if you have plans that take you out and about for Father’s Day weekend as well.

Friday’s showery weather maker, low pressure, is a slow mover so it is looking more and more like widespread showers would linger into Saturday. With more clouds around temperatures will also remain cooler, only topping out, at best, in the upper-60s.

Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. There could still be a couple of spotty showers around. With that being said, there should still be at least some breaks of sun in the mix. This time of year even limited sunshine means highs likely recover nicely into the mid to upper-70s.

Where are the 80s?

Beyond Sunday, it looks like high temperatures will turn warmer and stay warm for several days. Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 on Monday, and stay there for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows through the rest of this week look to end up in the 50s as well, so a continued break for the fans and air conditioners is in store. A nice savings with the electric bill too! Lows will creep up into the 60s, however, heading into early next week along with those warmer daytime highs.