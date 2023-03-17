SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We started the week with snowstorm and now we’re ending it with some rain. We’re not launching into spring just yet. More cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.

Milder weather moving out

Temperatures again rose well into the 40s across Central New York on Friday. However, a cold front sweeps east through the region before sunset and that signals a change to colder weather.

As the front comes through we could also se some wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

In the wake of the front, the rain that has been over us rapidly tapers to a few showers.

Winter chill and lake snow back for weekend

Our highs are back in the 30s for the weekend with gusty winds both days making it feel like the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are expected to develop Saturday, especially east of Lake Ontario. With a secondary cold front moving through there could even be a few bursts of snow across all of the region but little to no accumulation is expected for most.

Saturday night, though, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between Southern Jefferson and Northern Oswego counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson, Oswego and Lewis Counties.

By late afternoon there could be localized snowfall of a foot or a bit more, especially over the Tug Hill.

Sunday morning the lake snow south pushes south and could be close to the Syracuse area before it breaks up and dissipates for Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation even around the Syracuse area.

Spring starts sunny

Any snow showers that linger into Sunday evening end overnight and it looks like Spring starts on a quiet note Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures seasonably warm in the mid 40s.

While not as strong as over the weekend, the breeze is still up on Monday.