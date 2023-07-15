SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a classic July day on Saturday with the 6th 90+ degree day of the year in Syracuse, what does Sunday look like? Details are below…

Some showers and a few storms are on the way

Showers and a few storms are expected to move in near and after midnight tonight and continue in a scattered fashion Sunday, especially during the afternoon. It’s a mild and soupy night with lows within a few degrees of 70.

On Sunday we have a frontal system moving through, so we have a better chance of wet weather to end the weekend versus Saturday, but it won’t be a washout. The rain could be heavy at times with 1+”/hr rainfall rates possible within any downpours since the atmosphere will be so saturated once again. This could lead to localized flash flooding overnight into Sunday, but no widespread flooding is expected.

Improvements to end Sunday

Our rain chances Sunday look to drop off late Sunday afternoon and especially during the evening. This is good news for the Kidz Bop concert at the Amphitheater Sunday evening!

Highs on Sunday will not be as warm as Saturday, ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s across Central New York due to more clouds and scattered showers/storms, but it will be very humid.

Beyond the weekend, our weather looks pretty nice overall to start the week, despite possibly some more smoke in the air, but then likely turns at least somewhat unsettled again later Monday night/Tuesday.

The weather is up and down the rest of next week, but not bad overall. Keep checking the latest 7 day forecast.