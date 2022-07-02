SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Rain showers fade to sunshine as we kick off the long Independence Day holiday weekend! The forecast is looking fantastic for your plans

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

The rain from last night is all done. One exception are areas south and east of Syracuse closer to the Southern Tier and the Catskills where some showers could linger into the mid-afternoon.

Otherwise enjoy the drier and sunnier weather today! Temperatures are more seasonable around 80, but the lower humidity will make it feel very comfortable. Plus, there is a nice refreshing breeze coming from the northwest this afternoon.

Looks great for the afternoon picnics and especially the evening fireworks displays!

SUNDAY:

The sunshine and seasonably comfortable temperatures and low humidity stick around Sunday. Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but highs in the upper 70s will still feel pretty great.

MONDAY 4TH OF JULY:

The last few days we were slightly concerned about possibly a few showers to drop out of Canada Monday, but that is no longer the case as the showers should remain north of the border.

And if there are any showers Monday they are well north of Syracuse (probably north of Waretown too) and wouldn’t arrive until the evening.

So, enjoy any of your Independence Day plans you may have! Don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen since we’ll have plenty of sunshine. It’s a comfortably warm day too with highs around 80. Happy 4th of July from the Storm Team!