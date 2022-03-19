SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Any showers and a few storms to start the night taper to a few scattered showers and give way to cooler air tonight and even more so Sunday.

TONIGHT:

A cold front swinging through this evening with some showers and a few gusty storms through about 8 this evening will give way to a few scattered showers late this evening into the overnight. There is a chance any storm that forms through about 8 this evening could be on the strong to severe side. Any storm COULD produce damaging wind gusts upwards of 50 to 60 mph, pea sized hail, and heavy rain.

Keep an eye on the radar if you plan to be outside. Remember: When thunder roars, head indoors!

Lows tonight drop into the 40s with a breeze between 10 and 20 mph.

SUNDAY:

Syracuse half marathoners will want to dress for temperatures in the 40s, wind chills in the 30s and at least a few rain showers are expected to be around Sunday morning and early afternoon.

Spring officially begins at 11:33 a.m. when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator!

Sunday begins in the mid-40s, but as the afternoon progresses, we cool into the 30s with scattered rain and mainly higher terrain snow showers around.

It’s breezy/windy Sunday too which will make it feel colder, especially after a couple days near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After possibly an evening shower or two, the weather quiets down Sunday night under a mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 30s. A breeze persist too, with feel like readings ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s.

MONDAY:

It stays breezy but turns nicer looking for the start of the new week and first full day of spring on Monday in CNY. Some sun is expected with highs warming well into the 40s to around 50, but a steady 10 to 15 or 20 mph breeze makes it feel a bit cooler.