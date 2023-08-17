SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a mainly dry Thursday, there is more rain on the way for Central New York. Details below…

Next system Thursday night into Friday

An approaching cold front will cross through the region early Friday morning. Out ahead of it, rain chances are on the rise Thursday night.

Showers, pockets of heavy rain, and even some embedded thunder are possible Thursday night. While the overall flooding threat is low, there is a chance for some isolated poor-drainage flooding. Right now, it looks like the axis of heaviest rain will likely be along and east of I-81 where there could be two to three inches of rain with some locally higher totals.

It will also be quite breezy Thursday night into Friday along with the passage of the front. We could see some gusts to 30 mph.

The steadiest of the rain will be to our east by around sunrise Friday, with some scattered showers and perhaps a storm or two for the balance of the day thereafter. Temperatures during the day Friday will only be in the 60s to around or just above 70 at best.

How about the weekend?

There will likely be a few showers that linger into Saturday along with some stubborn clouds. The entire day will not be a washout, though, and we should manage to see at least some late-day sunshine. Highs on Saturday will only reach the 70s.

By Sunday, we’re back in the 80s with more in the way of sunshine to close out the weekend. Even better, humidity is expected to remain low as well.

