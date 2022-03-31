Update 4 p.m. — The heaviest rain has moved east of the I-81 corridor along with any threat of severe weather.

A couple of lines of showers and storms track through Central New York the rest of Thursday afternoon. One round of storms moves through Syracuse close to 3 pm with another round between 6-8 pm

The greatest risk from any storm that does form is gusty damaging winds greater than 60 mph. There could be some small hail and there is a slight risk of a tornado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out for the counties south of Syracuse until 10 pm but the greatest severe threat is through 5 or 6 pm for Central New York.

The storms move through quickly so even though there will be some briefly heavy downpours, the overall threat for flooding is low.

This activity is all out ahead of a cold front that moves through the region later this evening. Showers and storms sweep east of Central New York after sunset