SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Any showers/storms around to start the night taper towards midnight and then we are in for a great stretch of weather to start the new week!

TONIGHT:

Any evening showers and a storm or two taper towards and especially after midnight as a cold front sweeps through near midnight.

Lows drop into the mid 50s to near 60 once again come Monday morning.

EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK:

Beyond the late Sunday night cold front passage high pressure builds in for the first part of the work and school week. What does that mean for us Central New Yorkers? A nice quiet weather pattern bringing more sunshine/dry weather, and a warming trend!

Gradual warming trend is in store for us this week. Highs Monday warm into the mid-70s, but on Tuesday we should be well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few and the humidity stays in check too.

By midweek, summer heat and humidity will be upon us! So yes, it looks like some better beach and or pool weather arrives for Wednesday with highs well into the 80s and a bit more humidity too.

Lows Monday night are comfortably cool low to mid 50s, but 55 to 60 is felt Tuesday night and then 65 to 70 Wednesday night as a breeze kicks up with more clouds and humidity.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms most likely returns late Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a slow moving cold front.