SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It definitely wasn’t as nice as Saturday on Sunday, but there was a good amount of dry time. Are there more showers/storms in the cards to start the week? Find out below…

Showers taper tonight, but return Monday?

Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 60s with showers tapering to a lingering shower or two overnight.

A weakening cold front and a wave of low pressure sliding up along just east of CNY is going to be close enough to the area keep the threat of scattered showers and a few storms going to start the week.

Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to near 80 with it remaining sticky.

The most widespread rain Monday looks like will fall east of Syracuse, across Eastern New York into New England.

This is where there is a Flood Watch still in effect into Monday, while the flood watch over the southern portions of CNY is going to expire at midnight tonight.

Brighter and warmer come Tuesday

In the wake of Monday’s system, Central New York begins to dry out Monday night into Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the west.

Highs warm well into the 80s thanks to more sunshine and just a very small chance of a spotty afternoon/evening shower, but most won’t see a drop of rain.

Tuesday is a nice day with high pressure firmly in control of our weather. Along with a good deal of sunshine and some passing clouds, highs will rebound well into the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances return mid to late week

We still look to reach the low to mid-80s on Wednesday, but there is an approaching cold front lurking to the north and west. It might be close enough to spark a couple showers and thunderstorms, but a lot of the day still looks to be dry.

It looks like our chance for showers and thunderstorms increases more so on Thursday, but even then, it does not appear to be a washout. It will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

Right now Friday looks to be mainly dry, muggy and still very warm.

Stay tuned for updates.