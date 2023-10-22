SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a windy and raw Sunday, but thankfully improvements are on the way! Find out when the weather gets better below…

Wind & showers taper tonight

After the lousy Sunday, the wind, showers (mixed with snow/graupel over the hills), and chilly air wrapping around a nor’easter across Nova Scotia is going to pull away tonight into Monday. This leads to showers slowly tapering and the wind easing tonight too.

Temperatures are not expected to move much tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s. We shall see if Syracuse actually feels its first 30 something degree temperature since May! Upper 30s may be tough to come by in Syracuse tonight due to the wind and clouds, but we’ll see…

Conditions improve starting Monday

The unsettled weather over the weekend thankfully will not be lasting for much longer, and as a matter a fact we think much of the upcoming week is going to be dry!

By Monday, we’re back to dry conditions with some sunshine developing after a cloudy start, and possibly a lingering shower/drizzle mainly south and east of Syracuse.

It’s slightly milder too Monday afternoon with highs not warm, or even mild, but better than Sunday. Highs should sneak into the low to maybe mid-50s.

After a cool night with lows within a few degrees of 40 Monday night with patchy frost in outlying areas, the warming trend continues much of the rest of the week!

Don’t put those shorts away just yet

We rise into the 60s Tuesday, then come the Wednesday through Friday timeframe many in CNY could be feeling 70 degrees or better! Probably not record highs, but unseasonably warm for late October, and warm enough to keep the shorts/t-shirts out for one more week at least.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.