SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After some much needed rain to start the week across CNY, it appears we are going to be mainly dry and heating up more so the next couple of days. How hot are we thinking? Find out below…

TONIGHT:

It turns quieter after a few showers and possibly a storm comes through this evening with a cold front and area of low pressure. It’s breezy, mild and muggy tonight with lows only dropping into the mid-60s to around 70.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is a nicer day with a gusty breeze, very warm/hot air and not as muggy, but still humid air mass under some sunshine. There’s a small chance of a passing shower/storm or two Tuesday afternoon and evening, but much of Tuesday is going to be dry.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday afternoon, and if the mercury reaches 90 in Syracuse Tuesday afternoon it would be the 5th 90+ degree temperature this year.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Other than maybe a passing shower/storm Tuesday evening, the weather is quiet, warm and muggy with lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A broad southwest flow/breeze of hot and muggy air is expected to develop Wednesday ahead of the next cold front. We expect more sun and most stay dry Wednesday with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s and it’s muggy too!

The record high in Syracuse Wednesday is 96 set back in 1991, and it looks like we could very well flirt with it if we see enough sunshine. Stay tuned.

Last half of the week turns a bit cooler and eventually somewhat less humid too later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front expected to sweep through Thursday morning. While there likely will be a few showers and possibly a storm or two Thursday in CNY, much of the last half of the week looks to be dry. Updates to come.