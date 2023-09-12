SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Showers and a storm or two rolling through CNY tonight brings about a cooler, fall feel moving through the rest of the week. Find out how cool it gets below…

Showers become steadier rain later this evening

After a nice summery Tuesday with some sun and a bit of humidity, a scattering of showers and a storm or two are expected to slide through CNY this evening. After 9 or 10 tonight, though, scattered showers should become a steadier, and heavy at times rain into the overnight compliments of a cold front and area of low pressure.

There MAY even be isolated flooding south and east of Syracuse out towards the Catskills and Southern Tier where there’s a Flood Watch in effect late tonight through the start of Wednesday.

Lows are still pretty mild tonight with readings dropping into the low 60s.

Turns more fall-like mid to late week

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth recently, and almost achieving our first heat wave of 2023 last week, the feel of fall builds in for the rest of the week.

We expect clouds and a few showers to linger Wednesday morning, before some sunshine develops Wednesday afternoon behind aforementioned cold front.

It’s breezy and much cooler Wednesday with highs near 70.

Expect highs to drop into the 60s Thursday despite some sun, and abundant sunshine with readings climbing into the low 70s come Friday.

CNY pampered this weekend?

We should stay in the 70s for highs this weekend with some more sunshine, while our friends to the east in New England may very well have to deal with Hurricane ‘Lee’.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.