SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After feeling the first 80-degree day in Syracuse Monday, showers tonight bring about big changes for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Some showers and possibly a thunderstorm moves in from west to east after 8 or 9 pm.

These showers are out ahead of and with a cold front that moves through tonight. Lows tonight drop into the low 50s.

Unfortunately, this cold front is going to change up the weather pattern to unseasonably cool weather the rest of the week.

A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s with a cool breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Even chillier air blows into CNY Tuesday night into Wednesday as another reinforcing cold front swings through with rain showers changing to snow showers/flurries overnight. Lows drop into the 30s.

Behind this front we are chilly for Wednesday with scattered snow showers, especially during the morning, that may mix with a little rain and graupel at times across the lower terrain. Thankfully, little to no snow accumulation is expected across CNY Wednesday.

We should see at least a little sun at times Wednesday, but a lot more so to end the week.

Unfortunately, there is likely going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind with us Wednesday through Friday adding a chill to the air. Highs Wednesday are likely going to be stuck in the low to mid-40s, but we should moderate slowly thereafter to round out the week and the month of April.