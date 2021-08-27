Significant increase in water levels on Lake Ontario, but will it lead to fall flooding?

We all know it has been a very wet summer, historically actually! Those that live or own property or a business may be wondering if all the rain we’ve seen this summer could lead to flooding on Lake Ontario again soon. Back in May the Lake Ontario level was a foot below the running average but with the abundant rainfall this summer the lake level is onw only two inches below average, but still below average which is good.

Bryce Carmichael, Hydraulic Engineer for US Army Corps of Engineers, explains whether there could be flooding issues in the weeks and months ahead. “For the six month forecast for sure and even continuing out past that from where we are at now unless we see historic precipitation such as that occurred in 2019 & 2017. Umm…we had record setting months in both those years in the spring & March and April & May. If those conditions were to reoccur that risk would increase significantly. Given where we are at at this point the risk to be very low.”

Believe it or not, all the rain we’ve seen this summer actually has been a good thing for those that have boating/recreational interest on Lake Ontario. Bruce says, “there’s still been impacts. People have dry docks in the parts of the system but it would have been much worse if we hadn’t had the rain that we got this summer. From the perspective of Lake Ontario/St. Lawrence river users it was a good thing, the wetter summer.“

This is great news all around for Lake Ontario property owners as long as this historically wet pattern does not continue into the fall season which thankfully is highly unlikely!