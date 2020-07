Significant rain fell Saturday, CNY needed it

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) — The majority of Central New York received heavy rain Saturday. It was much needed, as the entire area is abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

The Syracuse Airport set a daily rainfall record on Saturday. The airport measured 2.36″ of rain, surpassing the old record which was 1.36″ set back in 1937.

Below are other official reports from our weather watchers and the National Weather Service. Some of our weather watchers said they received more rain in one day then they did all June.

CAYUGA COUNTY

AUBURN – 3.21 IN

AURORA – 2.85 IN

WILLETS – 2.33 IN

SCIPIO CENTER – 2.07 IN

MORAVIA – 1.70 IN

CAYUGA – 0.38 IN

CHENANGO COUNTY

OXFORD – 0.95 IN

GREENE – 0.94 IN

NORWICH – 0.71 IN

POLKVILLE – 0.70 IN

SHERBURNE – 0.52 IN

PLYMOUTH – 0.47 IN

CORTLAND COUNTY

HUNTS CORNERS – 1.40 IN

MARATHON – 1.12 IN

CINCINNATUS – 0.88 IN

WILLET – 0.80 IN

DELAWARE COUNTY

SIDNEY CENTER – 0.59 IN

LONG EDDY – 0.44 IN

FLEISCHMANNS – 0.43 IN

SIDNEY – 0.35 IN

ANDES – 0.33 IN

ROXBURY – 0.27 IN

DELHI – 0.19 IN

HOBART – 0.19 IN

AFTON – 0.18 IN

FRANKLIN – 0.14 IN

MARGARETVILLE – 0.12 IN

WALTON – 0.12 IN

HARPERSFIELD – 0.06 IN

JEFFERSON COUNTY

BELLEVILLE – 1.14 IN

CAPE VINCENT – 0.60 IN

LEWIS COUNTY

OSCEOLA – 3.09 IN

CONSTABLEVILLE – 2.25 IN

HIGH MARKET – 2.23 IN

CARTHAGE – 1.61 IN

LOWVILLE – 1.30 IN

MADISON COUNTY

PERRYVILLE – 3.10 IN

ERIEVILLE – 2.60 IN

MORRISVILLE – 2.60 IN

CAZENOVIA – 1.97 IN

CHITTENANGO – 1.78 IN

BROOKFIELD – 1.66 IN

ONEIDA COUNTY

WESTMORELAND – 3.93 IN

DURHAMVILLE – 3.23 IN

VERONA BEACH – 3.23 IN

CAMDEN – 2.70 IN

POINT ROCK – 2.57 IN

SYLVAN BEACH – 2.24 IN

NEW HARTFORD – 2.09 IN

ROME – 2.09 IN

GRIFFISS AIRFIELD – 1.61 IN

WOODGATE – 1.37 IN

WESTDALE – 1.36 IN

HOLLAND PATENT – 1.33 IN

UTICA – 0.90 IN

DELTA LAKE – 0.87 IN

CLEVELAND – 0.04 IN

ONONDAGA COUNTY

JORDAN – 4.13 IN

BREWERTON – 4.07 IN

ONONDAGA HILL – 3.50 IN

CICERO – 3.50 IN

CAMILLUS – 3.27 IN

MANLIUS – 3.11 IN

CLAY – 2.83 IN

MARCELLUS – 2.77 IN

FAYETTEVILLE – 2.75 IN

FABIUS – 2.75 IN

BALDWINSVILLE – 2.55 IN

PHOENIX – 2.44 IN

MINOA – 2.42 IN

FAIRMOUNT – 2.32 IN

SYRACUSE AIRPORT – 2.36 IN

SKANEATELES – 1.88 IN

EAST SYRACUSE – 1.87 IN

TULLY – 1.16 IN

JAMESVILLE – 1.14 IN

OTISCO – 1.03 IN

DEWITT – 0.89 IN

TULLY – 0.81 IN

APULIA STATION – 0.78 IN

OTSEGO COUNTY

WEST WINFIELD – 0.89 IN

NEW BERLIN – 0.73 IN

SOUTH EDMESTON – 0.73 IN

BRIDGEWATER – 0.71 IN

SPRINGFIELD – 0.69 IN

HARTWICK – 0.43 IN

WORCESTER – 0.37 IN

LAURENS – 0.35 IN

COOPERSTOWN – 0.30 IN

MARYLAND – 0.26 IN

MILFORD – 0.20 IN

OSWEGO COUNTY

MEXICO – 3.53 IN

CENTRAL SQUARE – 3.29 IN

PALERMO – 3.17 IN

FULTON – 1.69 IN

MINETTO – 1.57 IN

OSWEGO – 1.45 IN

PULASKI – 1.38 IN

REDFIELD – 1.29 IN

LACONA – 0.97 IN

SCHUYLER COUNTY

BOLTER CREEK – 2.60 IN

DUNDEE – 1.42 IN

MECKLENBURG – 1.41 IN

DUNDEE – 1.38 IN

SMITH VALLEY – 1.26 IN

ARNOT LODGE – 1.10 IN

SWARTWOOD – 1.00 IN

WATKINS GLEN – 0.01 IN

SENECA COUNTY

TYRE – 1.13 IN

WATERLOO – 0.95 IN

ROMULUS – 0.81 IN

HAYTS CORNERS – 0.70 IN

SENECA FALLS – 0.48 IN

SULLIVAN COUNTY

LIVINGSTON MANOR – 1.11 IN

CALLICOON CENTER – 1.09 IN

ROSCOE – 1.00 IN

NORTH BRANCH – 0.48 IN

WOODBOURNE – 0.13 IN

WURTSBORO – 0.10 IN

MONTICELLO – 0.04 IN

ROCK HILL – 0.02 IN

TOMPKINS COUNTY

ITHACA – 2.45 IN

ITHACA AIRPORT – 2.39 IN

EAST ITHACA – 2.12 IN

SLATERVILLE SPRINGS – 1.80 IN

TRUMANSBURG – 1.79 IN

FREEVILLE – 1.51 IN

LANSING – 1.50 IN

NEWFIELD – 1.20 IN

GROTON – 1.09 IN

NEWFIELD HAMLET – 0.96 IN

GROTON – 0.77 IN

WEST DANBY – 0.69 IN

DRYDEN – 0.51 IN

WAYNE COUNTY

ONTARIO – 3.41 IN

WEBSTER – 2.61 IN

SAVANNAH – 1.70 IN

MACEDON – 1.48 IN

WOLCOTT – 1.41 IN

YATES COUNTY