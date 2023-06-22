SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While there have been some improvements in spots due to recent rainfall, most of Central New York is still considered abnormally dry.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Most of Wayne County and a portion of Seneca County have been removed from abnormally dry status, while most of our area remains in the abnormally dry category, including Syracuse.

Move the slider to compare the most recent Drought Monitor to last week’s.

In terms of rainfall for the month of June, as of the end of the day Wednesday, we were still running about a half inch above average with a total of 2.99 inches in Syracuse.

For the year, precipitation is running 1.45 inches above average, at a total of 18.91 inches.

The recent rainfall comes after Syracuse saw its tenth driest month of May on record.

Since last week’s update of the Drought Monitor, though, we had just two days of measurable rainfall—Wednesday and Friday—totaling 1.25 inches. However, no measurable rain has fallen since Friday.

In other words, despite the recent rain we have seen across Central New York, for most areas it is not enough to stop the progression of potential drought related impacts.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.