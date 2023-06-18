SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Saturday was a drier day for most after a wet Friday across Central New York. Can we keep the drier trend going for Father’s Day? Details below…

Slightly warmer and mainly dry Sunday

After a few spotty light showers lingered Saturday night, we turn drier to round out the weekend thanks to low pressure just east of Maine expected to move farther east over the next couple of days. This is good news if you have plans outside for Father’s Day!

Yes, there still could be a spotty shower or two Sunday, with the best chances being up near the St. Lawrence Seaway and across the Adirondacks during the afternoon. Most should get through Sunday dry with clouds giving way to more sunshine by the late morning and afternoon. This time of year, even limited sunshine means highs likely recover nicely into the mid-70s.

Much like Saturday, there could be a bit of Canadian wildfire smoke overhead which could filter the sun at times on Sunday, creating that hazy, milky appearance to the sky. We are not anticipating any major impacts to air quality levels.

Where are the 80s?

Beyond Sunday, it looks like high temperatures will turn warmer and stay warm for several days. Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 on Monday with more sun and that warmer weather continues through the rest of next week.

In fact, there are growing signs of high pressure aloft building just to our north midweek which could lead to an extended period of above normal temperatures and sunshine just in time to kick off the official start to summer Wednesday.

Yes, get ready summer weather lovers! The weather is looking good for the pool and beaches much of this upcoming week, especially later in the week!

When will the rain return?

There will be a good deal of dry time in the mix across the region this week. A spotty shower or two will be possible again on Monday, especially north and east of Syracuse.

Rain chances will increase, but just slightly, on Tuesday with a trough of low pressure swinging in. No washouts are in store.

Mid to late week, dry weather should persist. The next best chance for showers and even a few storms will arrive as we begin the weekend on Saturday.