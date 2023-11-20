SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas north and east of Syracuse, especially over higher elevations.

The areas that should be on the lookout for potentially slippery travel are the locations in purple on the map below.

Tuesday starts dry.

Precipitation will arrive Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will be cold enough for a mix of snow, sleet, and rain to fall across areas east of I-81, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau.

Travel on I-81 should be just wet or perhaps slushy in a few spots.

Across the higher elevations east of I-81, an inch or two of snow is possible, along with a minor accumulation of ice.

Any wintry mix of precipitation should change over the rain or even just some scattered showers by Wednesday morning.