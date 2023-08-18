SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a damp Friday afternoon and evening there is improvement in store for the weekend. Details below…

Staying unsettled Friday night.

A lake response will team up with some wrap-around moisture from the area of low pressure that brought us the cold front to keep some clouds and scattered showers around.

Lows will be cooler than the previous night, ending up in the 50s for most spots.

How about the weekend?

There will likely be a few showers that linger into Saturday along with some stubborn clouds. The entire day will not be a washout, though, and we should manage to see at least some late-day sunshine. Highs on Saturday will only reach the 70s.

In addition, the wind should remain up on Saturday which adds to the chill in the air plus means choppy water on area lakes. Check out the latest marine forecast here.

By Sunday, we’re back in the 80s with more in the way of sunshine to close out the weekend. Even better, the wind is down quite a bit while the humidity remains in check.

Any showers with the next front?

There is a weak cold front dropping south of Canada and through Central New York Monday. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are skeptical about whether there much if any showers with the front. That is why we are keeping the chance of showers so low at 10% for Monday.

Behind the front is a nice refreshing and dry air mass that will guarantee us a nice start weather-wise to the New Yok State Fair Wednesday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.