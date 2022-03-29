SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We still have some lake effect snow around, but it’s not as heavy as it was yesterday. Keep the winter coats handy! It’s still quite chilly.

TUESDAY:

It is not as windy, or as cold, but still breezy and unseasonably chilly Tuesday.

Lake effect snow showers linger this morning mainly south and west Syracuse. Watch for slick and snowy roads in those areas.

As the day goes on, we’ll dry out and see more and more sunshine!

Highs should reach the low to mid 30s, which is still 15 degrees below normal. The average high for the end of March in Syracuse is in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Some more clouds work in late Tuesday night with lows within a few degrees of 20 as high pressure remains in charge.

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front slides in from the southwest and may trigger a band of precipitation by the afternoon. It likely starts as some wet snow before it changes over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, then ends as a little rain Wednesday afternoon.

Highs warm into the 40s by the late afternoon/early evening.

It turns MUCH warmer come Thursday! Stay tuned for details.