More snow for some compared to others

If you live in Syracuse and the surrounding immediate suburbs, you’re likely not waking up to much more than a slushy coating of wet snow. And there’s little to no accumulation closer to to Lake Ontario you are, including Oswego, Fair Haven, and Sodus. The highest totals are across our higher terrain areas like the Tug Hill and the hills south and east of Syracuse where some of our weather watchers reported 2 to 4 inches of snow Monday morning.

This is a wet, heavy snow, so plan accordingly to give yourself enough time to do any shoveling and cleaning off cars for the Monday morning commute, especially if you live in the hills.

Higher up you are, the slower your Monday am commute

Also, it’s going to be a slow and slick commute if you live in the higher terrain of CNY, but it should not be too bad for the rest of CNY, including Syracuse heading out Monday morning.

Winter chill and wind back to start week

While widespread, steady snow tapers to snow showers quickly Monday morning, it remains rather cloudy and windy through the day. The combination of temperatures only in the 30s and wind gusts occasionally around 40 mph means it will feel more like the teens and 20s. Be sure to bundle up!

Additional snow accumulation on Monday will be minor and manageable for many, with just a general coating to an inch or so for most, including Syracuse, but upwards of 1 to 3 inches is expected across the hills south and east of Syracuse. The highest amounts are likely for parts of the Tug Hill, where another 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall between 7 am and 7 pm Monday.

Nicer Tuesday!

The sun returns for Tuesday with a brisk breeze and highs warming back into the 40s for many, but the wind makes it feel more like the 30s during the afternoon.

Another brief shot of cold and a little snow midweek will be followed by another quiet stretch with yet more unseasonably mild air on the way.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on the changeable weather ahead.