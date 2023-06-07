SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The smoke eases some heading into Thursday, and at least a few rain showers scoot in too! Does the shower threat increase or decrease heading into Friday/weekend?? Details are below.

How much longer will CNY deal with this smoke?

The haze/smoke is compliments of Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact the region. CNY can continue to expect the hazy, milky (even orangish when it’s thickest) look to the sky right into the weekend with the density varying, and overall conditions not as bad as Tuesday and Wednesday.

We should see less smoke as a whole in the air Thursday, Friday with the thickest smoke shifting west into WNY and Ontario, Canada before some of it tries to come back to a certain extent late Saturday afternoon and night. Any smoke around Sunday morning should slowly dissipate as the day progresses.

Cooler, fall-like air continues to build in…

Meanwhile, meteorologically an area of low pressure spinning just off the New England coastline shifts a bit farther west over the next couple of days, closer to Central New York. This storm will continue to send cooler air and again push the thickest smoke west of CNY as the storm retrogrades slowly west.

It’s even cooler and Thursday and possibly Friday across the region with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s Thursday and mid to upper 60s Friday, and 40s to around 50 for lows during the period.

Finally, a little bit of rain around

The key word there is “little”. Don’t bank of any substantial, beneficial rain falling on CNY this week. The rest of the week our chances of rain are rather spotty, but something is better than nothing, right?

A few showers are expected to slowly pass through tonight after yet another day Wednesday in Syracuse.

The area of low pressure slowly weakening and retrograding across New England closer to CNY the next couple of days will produce a few scattered showers Thursday and especially Friday.

That said, we do still expect plenty of dry time in between any passing showers for the last half of the week.

When will sun and warmth return?

Looking ahead into the weekend, temperatures should climb back to at least around average, mid 70s, again. A blend of clouds and sunshine and a small chance of a spotty, pop-up shower or two is how we start the weekend, followed by a mainly dry and probably warmer Sunday.

A more substantial rainfall that CNY has been waiting for appears to possibly be on tap late Monday/Monday night into the start of Tuesday next week. Stay tuned for updates on this potential.