SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some smoke from the Canadian wildfires will keep a slight haze over the area to close out the week. But despite that things start to warm up again along with the humidity. Details are below…

Hazy start to summer of 2023

The AQI was in the unhealthy range Friday thanks again to Canadian wildfire smoke. We’ll continue to be in a smoky haze throughout the day.

For more details on the smoke and when it starts to clear more so click here.

Even though high pressure was close enough to keep us dry through midday Friday, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through sunset ahead of a weak frontal system.

More splashing and dashing this weekend

For the weekend, a complex frontal system will be moving closer to us from the Ohio Valley. The end result for us here in CNY is a few scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. With all the moisture in the air, heavy downpours are the most likely hazard. A few of the storms could also contain gusty winds.

Temperatures are on the warm side for Saturday with mainly low to mid 80s. You also have to factor in dew points in the 60s which makes it feel even warmer than that.

The frontal system we mentioned above moves closer to us Sunday. We think there will be more showers and storms around for this second part of the weekend.

We are hopeful that early next week our rain chances drop. In fact, by the 4th of July itself showers and storms become more scattered in nature.

Stay tuned over the weekend for additional details to help you plan your outdoor holiday activities.