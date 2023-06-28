SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a dismal, damp and somewhat smoky Wednesday across CNY, more reminiscent of a mid to late autumn rather than early summer. Improvements are on the way though! Details are below…

Slow drying and clearing tonight

After some record breaking tropical downpours Tuesday evening, it was a much calmer, but damp and gray Wednesday across Central New York.

A cold front connected to an area of low pressure that produced scattered showers and storms the first part of this week and then the drizzle/light rain Wednesday is moving farther east tonight. This allows drier air to move in tonight, which results in some clearing during the night from west to east.

Thanks to light winds, and a clearing sky tonight we also expect areas of dense fog to develop. So be careful if you are traveling at all tonight and or the first part of Thursday morning. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s. Unfortunately, many would normally open their windows on a night like tonight, but with smoke and poor air quality at times expected, it’s probably best to keep the windows closed and AC running.

For more details on the smoke and when it starts to clear more so click here.

Summery feel & sunshine return…

High pressure building in from the west provides CNY with its best day of the week Thursday. After some dense fog to start the day, Thursday turns into a nicer despite some more smoke filtering the sun. We also expect the humidity to stay in check, and temperatures to be seasonably warm, upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon.

High pressure stays close enough to keep us mainly dry Friday, but towards sunset there could be a shower/storm or two developing in advance of a weakening storm system.

It’s a very warm/hot Friday with highs topping out in the upper 80s with a little more humidity, but not too much to round out the week. Yes, it’s looking like a good beach and pool day!

A bit more splashing and dashing this weekend

For the weekend, a slow-moving weak area of low pressure is slated to slowly slide through the region. The end result for us here in CNY is a few scattered showers and storms, a very muggy air mass, and mid-80s for highs.

We are hopeful that early next week, including the 4th of July holiday itself stays drier than not.