SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — A widespread snow and wintry precipitation event could lead to a slippery morning commute Wednesday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday for parts of Central New York. (Don’t worry yet about the winter storm warnings. That’s a weekend issue)

We’re talking snow for many of us, with sleet and freezing rain mixing in.

How much snow and ice?

Most Central New Yorkers will likely see at least a coating of snow when they get up Wednesday morning. The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team expects 1-3″ of snow with some higher totals possible in the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

When does it start?

It looks like some light snow will arrive Tuesday evening.

Forecast snowfall by Wednesday morning

The messiest time will be from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.