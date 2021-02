Snowfall and ice reports from Monday night and Tuesday morning

Yes, much of CNY had less snow than expected late Monday night thanks to the more northerly storm track which caused milder air to move in aloft and at the surface to move in quicker for many overnight.

This resulted in a quicker changeover to sleet and even freezing rain across the region late Monday night hence the glaze to as much as a quarter of an inch of ice was caked on top of the snow when most woke up Tuesday morning. The most significant icing and least amount of snow occurred south and east of Syracuse.

Below are some snowfall and ice reports from the National Weather Service…

...JEFFERSON COUNTY... WATERTOWN 4.9 IN 0951 AM 02/16 COCORAHS EVANS MILLS 0.5 W 4.3 IN 0745 AM 02/16 COCORAHS ...LEWIS COUNTY... LOWVILLE 5.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP HIGHMARKET 2W 4.8 IN 0600 AM 02/16 COOP CONSTABLEVILLE 1.2 NW 4.5 IN 0400 AM 02/16 COCORAHS CHASES LAKE 4.2 IN 0600 AM 02/16 COOP OSCEOLA 3.8 IN 0800 AM 02/16 COOP ...OSWEGO COUNTY... LACONA 3.6 SSE 4.3 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS MEXICO 2SW 3.9 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP FULTON 3.6 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP OSWEGO 3.5 IN 0210 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER ...WAYNE COUNTY... WALWORTH 1.7 SW 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS CLYDE LOCK 26 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP PALMYRA 1.6 NW 3.5 IN 0835 AM 02/16 COCORAHS MACEDON 2.6 ESE 2.9 IN 0646 AM 02/16 COCO ...CAYUGA COUNTY... 2.0 N CAYUGA 5.0 IN 0715 AM 02/16 COOP AUBURN 4.2 IN 0600 AM 02/16 COOP CAYUGA 4.0 NNE 3.5 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS AUBURN 8.3 SSE 2.8 IN 0600 AM 02/16 COCORAHS AURORA 2.4 N 2.7 IN 0740 AM 02/16 COCORAHS 1.7 NE WILLETS 2.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP ...CHENANGO COUNTY... NORWICH 5.4 W 1.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS POLKVILLE 1.0 IN 0600 AM 02/16 COOP ...CORTLAND COUNTY... WILLET 1.8 E 1.6 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS MARATHON 1.0 NW 1.3 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS FREETOWN 1.0 NE 1.1 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS ...MADISON COUNTY... 3 SE PERRYVILLE 3.3 IN 0800 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER ONEIDA 0.4 NW 3.2 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS CAZENOVIA 2.9 SE 3.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS CHITTENANGO 2.1 ESE 2.8 IN 0800 AM 02/16 COCORAHS CHITTENANGO 2.0 IN 0707 AM 02/16 PUBLIC HUBBARDSVILLE 2.0 IN 0703 AM 02/16 PUBLIC HAMILTON 1.8 IN 0554 AM 02/16 PUBLIC HAMILTON 1.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 PUBLIC ...ONEIDA COUNTY... 3.7 SW BOONVILLE 4.7 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP HOLLAND PATENT 4.0 IN 0815 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER HOLLAND PATENT 1.1 WNW 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS PARIS 3.5 IN 0841 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER NEW YORK MILLS 3.2 IN 0837 AM 02/16 PUBLIC POINT ROCK 0.6 SE 3.2 IN 0800 AM 02/16 COCORAHS WHITESBORO 3.1 IN 0840 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER 1 NNW JEWELL 3.0 IN 0743 AM 02/16 PUBLIC 1 WSW JEWELL 3.0 IN 0730 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER DURHAMVILLE 3.5 NNW 2.3 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS 1 NNW MAYNARD 2.0 IN 0800 AM 02/16 PUBLIC DEERFIELD 1.8 IN 0840 AM 02/16 PUBLIC 1 NNW DEERFIELD 1.3 IN 0534 AM 02/16 BROADCAST MEDIA SAUQUOIT 1.1 IN 0640 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER ...ONONDAGA COUNTY... LIVERPOOL 6.1 NNW 5.3 IN 0600 AM 02/16 COCORAHS CAMILLUS 1.0 W 4.6 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS JAMESVILLE 4.5 IN 0915 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER CLAY 4.6 NW 4.3 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS SKANEATELES 9.1 SE 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS BREWERTON LOCK 23 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP BALDWINSVILLE 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COOP SKANEATELES 0.8 NNW 3.6 IN 0710 AM 02/16 COCORAHS BREWERTON 1.5 ESE 3.1 IN 0800 AM 02/16 COCORAHS SYRACUSE 2.7 S 3.0 IN 0730 AM 02/16 COCORAHS SOLVAY 3.0 IN 0659 AM 02/16 PUBLIC BALDWINSVILLE 3.3 NE 2.8 IN 0800 AM 02/16 COCORAHS 1 SSW MARYSVILLE 1.0 IN 0704 AM 02/16 PUBLIC ...SENECA COUNTY... LODI 3.0 IN 0600 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER ...TOMPKINS COUNTY... TRUMANSBURG 0.4 WNW 3.4 IN 0730 AM 02/16 COCORAHS 0.7 E FREEVILLE 2.0 IN 0800 AM 02/16 COOP ITHACA 2.0 IN 0710 AM 02/16 PUBLIC ETNA 2.0 IN 0709 AM 02/16 PUBLIC GROTON 3.2 SSW 2.0 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS FREEVILLE 1.5 NE 1.5 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS ITHACA 1.1 SE 1.5 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS ITHACA 6.4 E 1.4 IN 0730 AM 02/16 COCORAHS EAST ITHACA 4.7 E 1.3 IN 0700 AM 02/16 COCORAHS ...YATES COUNTY... ITALY HILL 5.0 IN 0532 AM 02/16 PUBLIC PENN YAN 3.5 IN 0651 AM 02/16 PUBLIC MIDDLESEX 3.5 S 3.0 IN 0900 AM 02/16 COCORAHS 1 N PORTER CORNER 3.0 IN 0805 AM 02/16 PUBLIC ...FREEZING RAIN REPORTS... LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER ...MADISON COUNTY... HAMILTON 0.50 IN 0733 AM 02/16 PUBLIC ...ONEIDA COUNTY... PARIS 0.25 IN 0841 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER 1 WSW JEWELL 0.20 IN 0730 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER SAUQUOIT 0.20 IN 0640 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER HOLLAND PATENT 0.15 IN 0815 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER 1 N JEWELL 0.10 IN 0743 AM 02/16 PUBLIC GRIFFISS AFB 0.06 IN 0527 AM 02/16 ASOS ...ONONDAGA COUNTY... 2 SE NORTH SYRACUSE 0.04 IN 0516 AM 02/16 ASOS ...SCHUYLER COUNTY... READING CENTER 0.25 IN 0637 AM 02/16 PUBLIC MONTOUR FALLS 0.10 IN 0912 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER ...SENECA COUNTY... LODI 0.10 IN 0600 AM 02/16 TRAINED SPOTTER