SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Rain and snow tapers tonight but can we get the sun back out Tuesday? Details on your forecast are below…

Rain and snow tapering tonight

Low-pressure tracking through Pennsylvania this evening is keeping CNY unsettled with some rain and snow ending as snow for most this evening.

Due to temperatures being above freezing while the precipitation is falling, we don’t expect much more than a coating for most this evening. However, a slushy accumulation of 1 to as much as 3 inches of snow is possible across the hills south of Syracuse by the end of Monday evening.

Roads may get a little slick and sloppy across the hill towns near and after sunset, but for most it stays wet on the streets across much of the region.

Sun returns on Tuesday

Monday’s rain and wet snow is a memory as low pressure quickly moves off the East Coast before sunrise on Tuesday.

High pressure builds in from Canada and we should end up with some sunshine developing Tuesday afternoon after a cloudier start with a few lingering flurries to kick off of the day.

High temperatures sneak into the low 40s Tuesday afternoon which is a bit below average, and not that bad for the end of March.

Nice most of Wednesday before a big change takes place

Wednesday starts sunny and chilly, 20s, but warms into the 50s with a gusty breeze developing towards evening ahead of a potent cold front due to swing through between about 5 and 8 pm. We think a quick burst of rain changing to snow will blow through CNY from west to east during the above mentioned time frame.

The quick drop in temperatures from the upper 40s to low 50s to the upper 20s to low 30s during the evening and changeover from rain to snow may lead to some slick spots developing on untreated surfaces near and after sunset. So, if you are out and about at this time be careful because it could be slick in spots.

A quick coating to an inch of snow is possible Wednesday evening followed by some limited lake snow late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.