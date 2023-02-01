SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow stays north of Syracuse Wednesday, while much of CNY enjoys quiet weather. Then comes a dramatic change late this week. Details are below…

Lake snow for some, but sun for many to start new month

A band of light to moderate lake effect snow will redevelop and come ashore along the eastern shores of Lake Ontario in Oswego and Southern Jefferson counties Wednesday morning. This band of snow stays predominantly east of Lake Ontario and in and around the Tug Hill Wednesday through much of Wednesday night.

About 6 to 12+” of new snow is probable in that region between late tonight and sunrise Thursday with the highest amounts of snow occurring around the Tug Hill. This is great news for the snowmobilers and businesses in snow country!

Meanwhile the rest of CNY feels the mid to upper 20s for highs and sees some breaks of sunshine Wednesday with a chilly breeze producing wind chills in the teens.

Milder Thursday, but a dramatic change follows

It’s windy and briefly milder Thursday under some sun. Highs are expected to warm well into the 30s to possibly 40 for a few which is going to feel ‘warm’ compared to what’s coming Friday-Saturday!

A taste of the arctic ahead…

An arctic blast of the coldest air of the season so far nose dives into the Northeast. Highs will struggle to reach the teens Friday into Saturday, but the biggest danger is the bitter cold, subzero wind chill temperatures Friday and Saturday. Click here for more details.