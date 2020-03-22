Snow begins Monday morning

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for northern Oneida, Cortland, Madison and Chenango counties for Monday.

Snow will begin early Monday morning. How long it continues will vary across CNY. Elevation will play a big role too.

For the areas that are under the advisory, this is where snow will fall the longest and add up the most. In higher elevations, roads could become slick. Snow totals by Tuesday morning will range 2-4”.

In lower elevations, including Syracuse and the Finger Lakes, temperatures will be above freezing during the day. If temperatures cooperate, precipitation changes to rain in the afternoon. Both factors will limit accumulations to a trace-2”. Roads should be more wet than white.

Bulk of precipitation is out of the area as the clock strikes midnight. This is also when advisories are set to expire.

If you’re thinking “WHAT? It’s Spring! No more snow!”, Syracuse has had measurable snow after the start of Spring 67 out of the last 69 years (since 1950). That’s 97% of the years. It’s not unheard of.

