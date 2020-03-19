Snow has gone missing this March, but the mild air hasn’t

(WSYR-TV) — After an unseasonably mild meteorological winter, December through February, the milder than average weather and lackluster winter with regards to snowfall has continued this month across CNY.

There has been a mere half inch of snow through nearly 2 thirds of the month of March so far in Syracuse! That’s over a foot below normal through the first 18 days of the month, and will rank as the second least snowiest March on record in Syracuse, if no more measurable snow falls in for the rest of the month!

By the way, the monthly average snowfall in Syracuse is about 18 inches. So yes, we continue to grow the snowfall deficit in Syracuse and Central New York.

The month of March has also been very mild with the average temperature averaging about 8 degrees above normal through St. Patrick’s Day! As of March 18, this month ranks as the 12th warmest March on record and likely will jump into the top 10 after the warmth expected Friday!

A shot of unseasonably chilly weather due to arrive for the first weekend of spring and probably last through at least the start of next week will certainly bring those warmer numbers down a bit. Plus there MAY even be a little snow for at least early next week, especially across the higher terrain which could change those snow numbers a bit anyways too.

Stay tuned for updates from NewsChannel 9 regarding the temperatures and snow chances or lack there of over the coming days ahead.

More from NewsChannel 9: