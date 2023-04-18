After a nearly a week of summery air and sunshine across Central New York with 5 consecutive days of 80+ degree temperatures, Mother Nature decided to be a bit rude early to mid this week.

Yes, just seeing snow and ice pellets in the air Tuesday into Wednesday morning is surely tough for most, but this may have you wondering how unusual it is to see measurable snow in CNY in late April? Well, it’s actually more common than you may think.

The average last date of measurable snowfall in Syracuse is April 12th. The latest measurable snowfall ever recorded in Syracuse is May 17th back in 1973 when just over an inch of snow fell!

Four out of the last five years the last accumulating snow has occurred later than the average last day of measurable snow, including back in 2020 when the last snowfall took place on Mother’s Day.

The ironic thing about this is that the last four winters, including this winter have been very mild and not snowy at all.

That said, the best chance for below average temperatures to round out the month into the start of May is expected to be across the eastern part of the U.S. This MAY lead to at least another chance or two for a bit of snow to be in the air after this week. Stay tuned.