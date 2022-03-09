SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A quick hit of some wet slushy snow puts a damper on our Wednesday.

THIS AFTERNOON:

An area of mainly wet snow that may mix with rain at times over the lower elevations is working in from south to north thanks to an area of low pressure moving south and east of New York State this afternoon.

Temperatures should be above freezing for many, including Syracuse much of the day while precipitation is falling, but it’s at or just below freezing over the hills.

That said, only a slushy coating to an inch of snow is expected for the Syracuse area and lower terrain, mainly on grassy surfaces/rooftops, but in the hills 1 to 3 inches or so appears to be likely by sunset Wednesday.

Roads are expected to be mainly just wet across the lower elevations, including the Syracuse area, but across the hills it’s likely going to be at least somewhat slick and sloppy into the evening commute.

For this reason, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the counties south of the Syracuse area, and for Chenango and Otsego counties where the elevation is even higher in spots there’s a Winter Storm Warning now in effect through 7 pm this evening as upwards of 6+ inches of snow is expected with hazardous very slick travel.

Highs this afternoon are expected to be in the mid-30s for many.

TONIGHT:

Any snow and rain exit CNY quickly after sunset Wednesday evening followed by some clearing as high pressure builds in from the west.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s tonight which will cause any surfaces that are wet and not treated to ice up so be careful if you are out and about tonight into the start of Thursday.

THURSDAY:

High pressure settles in Thursday and provides us with intervals of sunshine and a milder high back into the 40s.

It stays mainly quiet and it’s even a bit milder to round out the week. Click here for our latest thinking of the St. Patrick’s Day forecast.