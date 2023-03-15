SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It is less than one week until Spring, but Mother Nature decided to dump a late season snowstorm on Central New York Tuesday. Our weather, though, is improving for Wednesday.

Things are getting better, grab your sunglasses!

The snow is winding down and will be wrapped up with by lunchtime Wednesday.

The sun will take the snow’s place as the day goes on!

Highs are in the mid-30s and with the sun developing in the afternoon that helps the road crews with their clean up.

It is still a blustery day Wednesday, and that will make it feel like it is in the 20s before the wind dies down late in the day into the night.

Any warmups on the way?

While we can’t promise this will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming for the end of the week with 40s both Thursday and Friday.

It looks like we will stay dry on Thursday, but an approaching cold front means a good chance of rain showers for St. Patrick’s Friday.

Unfortunately, that cold front will deliver cooler air for the last weekend of Winter. Our highs are back in the 30s and there will be some snow in the air. No big storm, though.